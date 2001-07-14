Upwork Named to TIME's List of 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022

Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace, today announced that it has been named to the second annual TIME100 Most+Influential+Companies+list that highlights businesses making an extraordinary impact around the world.

Upwork earned its place on the prestigious list by executing on its strategy to innovate, evangelize, and scale its work marketplace. In the past year alone, the company launched a host of powerful products and features that enable highly-skilled professionals and businesses to drive career and work innovation, including Project+Catalog™, Talent+Scout™, and Virtual+Talent+Bench™. Upwork also executed successful, high-profile collaborations with leading brands like Budweiser and Kristen+Kish, as well as “The+Perfect+Fit” brand campaign to raise awareness of Upwork with customers and prospects. In 2022, Upwork will continue to empower professionals by building their online home for work that grows and flexes with them across their career as their needs change, and deliver businesses a singular destination that gives them access to the freelance and full-time talent they need.

“It’s an honor for Upwork and our entire global team to be included in the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list,” said Upwork President and CEO Hayden Brown. “Over the last few years, we have experienced a tectonic shift in how work gets done — a Work Awakening that shows no signs of slowing down. From the Great Resignation to the greater need for flexibility in workforces, companies and professionals alike are evolving and seeking new work models. That is why we will continue to innovate the world’s work marketplace, reimagining work for all.”

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations from every sector — ranging from healthcare and entertainment to transportation and technology — from editors and correspondents around the world, as well as from industry experts. TIME editors then evaluated the nominees based on key factors including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership and success.

To learn more, view the full TIME100 list here. For more information about Upwork, visit www.upwork.com.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s work marketplace. We serve everyone from one-person startups to over 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.3 billion on Upwork in 2021 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About TIME

TIME is a global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world. A trusted destination for reporting and insight, TIME’s mission is to tell the stories that matter most, to lead conversations that change the world and to deepen understanding of the ideas and events that define our time. With unparalleled access to the world’s most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers globally, an unrivaled power to convene, TIME is one of the world’s most recognizable media brands with renowned franchises that include the TIME100 Most Influential People, Person of the Year, Firsts, Best Inventions, World’s Greatest Places and premium events including the TIME100 Summit and Gala, TIME100 Health Summit, TIME100 Next and more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005347/en/