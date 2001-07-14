CCC® Diagnostics Launches Integration with asTech

CCC+Intelligent+Solutions+%28CCC%29, the SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, today announces asTech®, a Repairify company and a leader in diagnostic, calibration, and programming solutions, has joined the CCC® Diagnostics network. The integration makes it easier for repair facilities to capture and document scan information in CCC ONE® workfiles. This streamlined service is available now via CCC ONE.

“We are proud to work with CCC to offer the thousands of asTech customers the ability to capture and share scan information as a seamless part of the repair process,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president, Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. “Repairers now have information they need right where they need it - in the workfile used to manage the repair. Safe, quality repairs are the primary Repairify objective, and CCC Diagnostics is an important connection for us to better serve the industry.”

The integration does not require a physical connection between the asTech device and CCC ONE. Information is uploaded wirelessly and the scan report is automatically attached to the vehicle's CCC ONE workfile. Activation is simple. Repair facilities using CCC ONE select their preferred diagnostic provider(s) from those available through CCC’s network and providers send scan data directly to the workfile. For repair facilities using CCC® Repair Workflow, CCC Diagnostics will digitally capture invoices from scanning and calibration requests.

“As vehicles increase in complexity, scans are an essential part of the repair process. Since 2017, we've seen a nearly 900 percent increase in appraisals that included a diagnostic scan," said Mark Fincher, vice president, automotive services group, market solutions, CCC. “Digitally integrated systems make it easier for repairers to access, capture, and document information needed to achieve complete repairs. CCC is committed to making it easier for our clients to achieve quality repairs and operate at the pace of innovation.”

CCC Diagnostics enables CCC repair facility customers to view the results of pre-, in-process, and post-repair diagnostic scans from their selected solution provider(s) directly in CCC ONE, significantly improving the efficiency and transparency of collision repair scanning. Repairers using the solution can share the results of vehicle scans with consumers to explain the necessary repairs, as well as with insurers using CCC ONE, providing a verifiable record of the scan completed by the repairer. The CCC Diagnostics interface is available to OEM scan tool providers, aftermarket providers, and telematics-based diagnostics solutions.

About asTech, Driven by Repairify, Inc.

asTech is the leading provider of complete diagnostic, calibration, and programming solutions to the collision industry. asTech provides cutting-edge expertise via remote and local diagnostic scanning using OEM and OEM-compatible tools for a safe and accurate repair, as well as access to the latest OEM-sourced calibration requirements, instructions, and services. asTech’s solutions leverage its patented technology and access to ASE and I-CAR Certified Technicians, who service many trouble codes remotely and provide real-time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech also offers mobile repair, key replacement, remote and in-shop services. Based in Plano, Texas, asTech is wholly owned by Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. For more information, please visit: www.astech.com or www.repairify.com.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future use and performance of CCC’s diagnostics solutions. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in most recently filed Form 10-K by CCC with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2022, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

