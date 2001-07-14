The Container Store Introduces New Loyalty Program

The+Container+Store, the leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom closets, and in-home services, today introduces its customers to a new loyalty program, Organized Insider, along with a new mobile app. Both initiatives will help the retailer engage with existing customers on a deeper level and attract new ones.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005414/en/

Organized Insider is a tier-based loyalty program that rewards customer engagement. It incorporates customer favorite benefits such as receipt-free returns and a birthday discount, plus more personalized and enhanced experiences including exclusive access to new products and events, priority shopping, and an annual Insider Savings Day. The program consists of three tiers based on a customer’s annual spending level:

Enthusiast ($0 - 299): All members will have receipt-free returns, bonus savings days, birthday discounts and one Insider Savings Day per year

($0 - 299): All members will have receipt-free returns, bonus savings days, birthday discounts and one Insider Savings Day per year Experienced ($300 - $999): Enthusiast benefits plus new tier achievement savings, early access to select new products, shopping events and higher discounts

($300 - $999): Enthusiast benefits plus new tier achievement savings, early access to select new products, shopping events and higher discounts Expert ($1,000+): Experienced benefits with deeper discounts, exclusive event invitations and an annual year-end gift

Current loyalty members will be seamlessly converted to the Organized Insider program. They will receive communication on their status based on their 2021 spending level, or recent 2022 spend, and information on how the new program works.

“We have reimagined our loyalty program to provide our customers even more benefits than before while designing a program that is easy to understand and easy to access,” said The Container Store Chief Marketing Officer, Melissa Collins. “The new tier-based model will encourage repeat purchases and attract new customers. Both Organized Insider and our new mobile app are essential elements of our overall customer experience, and we look forward to seeing how customers respond.”

Both containerstore.com and The Container Store mobile app will feature an Organized Insider dashboard allowing customers to easily access their status, available offers, exclusive benefits and spend needed to reach the next level. The mobile app also makes it simple and convenient to shop, check an order status, get updates from the retailer, and find inspiration on organizing projects and tips. User behavior and feedback will help drive the evolution of the app.

Customers interested in becoming an Organized Insider can learn more and sign up here. New members will receive $10 off a $75 purchase and unlock their loyalty tier benefits. The Container Store app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom closets, and in-home services – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 11,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about products, store locations, services offered and real-life inspiration.

Follow The Container Store on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005414/en/