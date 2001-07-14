Veritone Enters 2022 with Q1 Award Wins, Building on Its Record 2021 Financial Growth

Veritone%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, today announced a series of high-impact achievements for Q1 2022 including recent award wins and enhancements to company culture and leadership. As reported on March 3, 2022, Veritone ended 2021 with 100 percent year-over-year revenue growth, over $185 million in unencumbered cash and a profitable business on a non-GAAP basis, Veritone has the business momentum and financial leverage to extend its growth into 2022 and beyond.

“2021 was our best year financially, but more importantly we are seeing incredible synergies and alignment with our customers, partners and employees,” said Ryan Steelberg co-founder and president of Veritone. “We have accelerated and scaled strategic relationships with important partners like Deloitte, Microsoft and the U.S. Federal government. We are also seeing our established leadership within the sports, media and entertainment industries open new opportunities for growth globally and in more immersive markets. Veritone’s customers are addressing some of the most critical challenges facing the world today, and we are proud to be recognized as part of their solutions.”

Recent first quarter award wins include:

Comparably - Out of tens of thousands of companies considered, Veritone won three Comparably Awards for Q1 2022: Best Company Outlook, Best Places to Work in Los Angeles and Best Marketing Teams. Comparably is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation. Unlike other workplace awards, there is no self-nomination process or costs involved. Winners are selected each quarter and determined based on feedback provided by those who know a company best: the employees.



Comparably CEO Jason Nazar said: “We’re committed to making workplaces more transparent and rewarding for both employees and employers, and there’s no better way than giving a voice to the people. Veritone's three significant Comparably award wins demonstrate a supportive, vision-driven leadership. Its mission to democratize artificial intelligence and build a safer, more vibrant, transparent and empowered society is mirrored in the company they have built.”

2022+Los+Angeles+American+Advertising+Awards (LA ADDYs) - Veritone received Silver in the Innovative Use of Interactive/Technology category for its ethical voice cloning solution, Veritone Voice, which has won four awards since launching in 2021. The LA ADDYs are the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition with about 30,000 entries recognizing creative excellence and the very best advertising both in local competitions and nationwide.

Quill+Podcast+Awards+2022 – Veritone Voice was named the recipient of Best Podcast Advertising Software by Quill, an industry-leading podcast production agency. This yearly digital awards event celebrates podcasters and industry professionals for their production, innovation and work to elevate the medium and industry.

CIOReview Magazine – Veritone was named and featured as one of the 20 Most Promising Energy Tech Solution Providers 2022. According to Justin Gonsalves, Managing Editor of CIOReview Magazine, “We are glad to announce Veritone as one of the 20 Most Promising Energy Tech Solution Providers 2022. We are pleased to recognize Veritone as it is providing Veritone iDERMS, an AI-powered green energy management solution that is the need of the hour today.”

“We are extremely proud of our recent award wins and continued company growth, which reflect the truly amazing company we have created,” said Veritone chief marketing officer Scott Leatherman. “We look for the best and brightest individuals who can bring innovative solutions, diverse perspectives, and leadership to the table. These attributes are the foundation of our unique company culture, which serves as the cornerstone of everything we do and continue to build. As we embrace another exciting year, we remain laser-focused on investing in our people and our AI operating system, aiWARE, and its ability to support an ever-expanding number of critical enterprise applications that make the world of tomorrow possible.”

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005366/en/