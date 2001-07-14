Comcast Wins Red Dot Design Award for XiOne, Its First Global Streaming Device, and New Voice Remote

Comcast today announced XiOne, the company’s first global wireless streaming device, and the accompanying voice remote won the prestigious Red Dot Award for Product Design 2022. This honor is awarded by an international jury to products that demonstrate outstanding design each year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005183/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Built on Comcast’s global+technology+platform, the XiOne was designed and developed with the flexibility to be used across Comcast’s global operations, including Xfinity, Sky, and its syndication partners. In the United States, the XiOne is currently being offered to Xfinity Flex customers and includes a new voice remote designed with excellent ergonomics, premium finishes, and a low center of gravity that fits comfortably in our customer’s hand. The XiOne is also being used across Sky operations in the UK and Europe.

With faster processing and more memory, the XiOne supports all the ways in which customers consume live and on demand video. Its soft, discreet form factor blends into the home without detracting from the TV-viewing experience, and supports the latest technologies including WiFi 6, 4K UHD, HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

“Delivering amazing connectivity and entertainment experiences requires making products that customers want to use. I’m thrilled to see our world-class design team recognized for their expert blending of form and function,” said Fraser Stirling, Global Chief Product Officer for Comcast and Sky. “We thank the Red Dot jury for recognizing our products for design that is thoughtful, flexible, and built with premium hardware that can be enjoyed by customers across the globe.”

The Comcast creative and design team have focused on delivering product designs that support the cleaning, repair, and testing of devices to extend their life beyond single use and away from landfill.

“Our team is committed to designing experiences that are simple, intuitive, and make our customers’ lives better,” said Tom Loretan, Senior Vice President and Chief Creative Officer at Comcast Cable. “I’m deeply thankful to the Red Dot team for recognizing how that approach shaped the first product built on our global technology platform for all of our customers across Comcast’s Xfinity and Sky operations, and our syndication partners.”

XiOne is the latest technology developed by Comcast that leverages its global technology platform, bringing the best hardware, software, voice technology, and aggregated search and discovery to the company’s suite of entertainment and connectivity products. Comcast’s range of devices across Xfinity, Sky, and its syndication partners provide incredible experiences that connect, protect, and entertain customers around the world.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005183/en/