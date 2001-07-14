ironSource Celebrates Two Billion Downloads in Two Years for Publishing Solution Supersonic

ironSource (NYSE: IS), a leading business platform for the App Economy, celebrates two billion downloads in the two years since launching its Publishing Solution Supersonic in February 2020. During this time, over fifty games have been published through the Supersonic solution, with over thirty reaching the top ten in the US, resulting in two billion downloads. Most recently, Color Match was the second most downloaded game in the App+Store%2C+worldwide%2C+in+Q1+2022. This success has been achieved through a unique focus on productizing the publishing process, creating a more automated, transparent and seamless path to support the growth and profitability for published games.

"With Supersonic we have been able to grow our game to the highest scale," says Nebih Başaran, CEO and Founder at Garawell Games. "Our commitment to innovation and product quality coincides with Supersonic's vision fully. They are like an extension to our team, who are always in reach and willing to help with any issues. As a studio, we can confidently say that Supersonic is one of the best hyper-casual publishing solutions around."

This focus on productizing the publishing process has been illustrated by a wide variety of new products launched over the last two years, including:

● a Prototyping solution giving visibility and transparency into marketability test results often not shared with developers

● the Wisdom SDK offering advanced tools to help developers get their game ready for a soft launch

● LiveGames, helping developers maximize a game’s post-launch potential with all the data needed to keep optimizing for profitability and user engagement

“I’m incredibly proud of where we’ve come in just two years. We’ve gone from publishing 19 games in 2020, to 26 in 2021, and last year one of our games, Bridge Race, was the number one most downloaded hyper-casual game installed worldwide,” said Nadav Ashkenazy, SVP at ironSource Supersonic. “This success comes down to two key things: an uncompromising focus on developing best-in-class publishing technology, and a deep investment in the developers we work with, informed by complete transparency.”

"We launched our Supersonic publishing solution with the aim of giving developers without the resources or background to independently launch their games, a way to leverage the ironSource platform to grow and scale their businesses,” explains Omer Kaplan, CRO and Co-founder at ironSource. “This allows our platform to serve any developer of any size or stage in their journey. For many smaller studios their journey with us begins through Supersonic, while for larger AAA studios it may begin with our monetization solution or analytics product. But wherever developers start, they typically start utilizing more solutions on our platform as they experience the incremental value in having the tools work together to drive the overall scalability and profitability of an app business."

About ironSource

ironSource is a leading business platform for the App Economy. App developers use ironSource's platform to turn their apps into successful, scalable businesses, leveraging a comprehensive set of software solutions which help them grow and engage users, monetize content, and analyze and optimize business performance to drive more overall growth. The ironSource platform also empowers telecom operators to create a richer device experience, incorporating relevant app and service recommendations to engage users throughout the lifecycle of the device. By providing a comprehensive business platform for the core constituents of the App Economy, ironSource allows customers to focus on what they do best, creating great apps and user experiences, while enabling their business expansion in the App Economy. For more information please visit www.is.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding ​​Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These statements are intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability to achieve growth and profitability using the publishing solution. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements set forth in the Company’s SEC filings. ironSource cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Other than as may be required by applicable laws, ironSource does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005069/en/