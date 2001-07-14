Bunge Increases its Accounts Receivable Securitization Program to $1.1 Billion and Adds Enhanced Sustainability Linked Targets

Bunge ( NYSE:BG, Financial) has closed on an amendment of its Accounts Receivable Securitization Program increasing its committed capacity from US$925 million to US$1.1 billion. In addition, the interest rate under this program is now linked to the Company’s five core sustainability targets tied to its recently established science-based targets (SBTs). The targets define Bunge’s climate goals and reinforce the Company’s commitment to eliminate deforestation in its supply chains in 2025.

“With this second sustainability-linked financing, we continue to create meaningful connections between Bunge’s capital structure and our sustainability strategy. We are pleased with our progress against our ESG targets, which gives us the confidence to add such targets linked to this program,” said John Neppl, Bunge’s Chief Financial Officer.

In December 2021, Bunge announced that it had refinanced its revolving+credit+facility tied to enhanced sustainability-linked targets.

Rabobank is the administrative agent and BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Rabobank are committed purchasers in the transaction. In addition, Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank will serve as Sustainability Coordinator.

