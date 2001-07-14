CyberOptics Features New Dual-Mode MRS™ Sensor at Smart SMT & PCB Assembly in Korea

CyberOptics%26reg%3B+Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions will feature the SQ3000™ Multi-Function system for AOI, SPI and CMM and SQ3000™+ powered by Multi-Reflection Suppression™ (MRS™) technology at the Smart SMT & PCB Assembly Show in booth #I132, scheduled to take place April 6-8, 2022 at the Suwon Convention Center in Suwon, South Korea. The company also will highlight the SE3000™ with the new dual-mode MRS sensor.

The SE3000 SPI System incorporates the new Dual-Mode MRS sensor for superior performance and maximum flexibility for dedicated solder paste inspection applications, with one mode for high-speed, and another mode for high resolution. The new sensor is an extension of the proprietary sensor portfolio that provides industry-leading performance in semiconductor and SMT markets. Customers value the high accuracy, repeatability and reproducibility of the SE3000 that is ideal for detecting insufficient or excessive paste, height, area and other SPI applications.

“For dedicated SPI applications, we have integrated our new Dual-Mode MRS sensor into the SE3000 system to provide superior performance and flexibility,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics. “With this addition to our portfolio of systems, customers have another option that can significantly improve their yields, processes and productivity.”

The SQ3000%2B Multi-Function system powered by MRS for inspection and metrology is an extension of the multi-award-winning SQ3000 platform deemed best-in-class, that not only conducts AOI and SPI, but uniquely delivers in-line, full coordinate measurement (CMM) data in seconds, not hours.

CyberOptics’ unique MRS sensor architecture simultaneously captures and transmits multiple images in parallel while proprietary 3D fusing algorithms merge the images together, delivering metrology grade accuracy at production speed. Effective suppression of multiple reflections from shiny components and surfaces is critical for highly accurate inspection and metrology, making it an ideal technology solution for a wide range of applications with high quality requirements.

For more information, visit www.cyberoptics.com.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics’ sensors are used for inspection and metrology in the SMT and semiconductor markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading-edge technologies, the Company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

Statements regarding the Company’s anticipated performance are forward-looking and therefore involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: a possible world-wide recession or depression resulting from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic; the negative effect on our revenue and operating results of the COVID-19 crisis on our customers and suppliers and the global supply chain; market conditions in the global SMT and semiconductor capital equipment industries; trade relations between the United States and China and other countries; the timing of orders and shipments of our products, particularly our 3D MRS SQ3000 Multi-Function systems and MX systems for memory module inspection; increasing price competition and price pressure on our product sales, particularly our inspection and metrology systems; the level of orders from our OEM customers; the availability of parts required to meet customer orders; unanticipated product development challenges; the effect of world events on our sales, the majority of which are from foreign customers; rapid changes in technology in the electronics and semiconductor markets; product introductions and pricing by our competitors; the success of our 3D technology initiatives; the market acceptance of our SQ3000 Multi-Function systems and products for semiconductor inspection and metrology; costly and time consuming litigation with third parties related to intellectual property infringement; the negative impact on our customers and suppliers due to past and future terrorist threats and attacks and any acts of war; the impact of the MX3000 orders on our consolidated gross margin percentage in any future period; risks related to cancellation or renegotiation of orders we have received; and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005039/en/