3 Stocks With High Forward Rates of Return

Value investors could be interested in these businesses

Just now
Summary
  • Apple, Nvidia and Micron Technology generate more than twice the yield of 20-year high-quality market corporate bonds.
  • Yacktman's forward rate of return is calculated as normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation.
Donald Yacktman, a well-known value investor and founder of

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio), took the forward rate of return into account when he evaluated the attractiveness of a stock. This valuation ratio is calculated as normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation.

Value investors could be interested in the following U.S.-listed equities as their forward rates of return more than double the return on 20-year high-quality market corporate bonds, which is 3.70% as of the time of writing.

Apple

The first stock that could be of interest is Apple (

AAPL, Financial), a Cupertino, California-based manufacturer of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories worldwide.

Apple’s forward rate of return is 17.43%, which ranks higher than 74% of 1,511 companies that operate in the hardware industry.

The share price has increased by 3.93% over the past year to close at $174.61 on Thursday for a market cap of $2.81 trillion. The 52-week range is $122.25 to $182.94. Its price-earnings ratio is 28.52 and its price-book ratio is 39.10.

1509939407912771584.png

Vanguard Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc. are among the largest fund holders of the company with 7.73% and 6.25% of shares outstanding. The large asset management firms are followed by

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), who owns a 5.44% stake.

Nvidia

The second stock that could appeal to value investors is Nvidia Corp. (

NVDA, Financial), a Santa Clara, California-based producer of graphics processing units and system on chip units for consumer electronics, computer hardware, semiconductors and video games industries.

Nvidia’s forward rate of return is 20.74%, which ranks higher than 80% of the 504 companies that operate in the semiconductors industry.

The share price has risen by 92.85% over the past year to trade at $272.86 at close on Thursday for a market cap of $665.43 billion and a 52-week range of $134.59 to $346.47. Its price-earnings ratio is 68.89 and its price-book ratio is 24.97.

1509939410706178048.png

Vanguard Group and BlackRock are among the largest shareholders of the company with 7.84% and 7.11% of shares outstanding. The Parnassus Core Equity Fund follows with 6.94% of shares outstanding.

Micron Technology

The third stock that could be of interest is Micron Technology Inc. (

MU, Financial), a Boise, Idaho-based semiconductor manufacturer.

Micron Technology’s forward rate of return is 8.01%, which ranks higher than 54% of the 504 companies that operate in the semiconductors industry.

The share price was down 19.45% year over year, trading at $77.89 at Thursday's close, giving it a market cap of $83.49 billion and a 52-week range of $65.67 to $98.45. Its price-earnings ratio is 9.41 and its price-book ratio is 1.74.

1509939413000462336.png

Parnassus Core Equity Fund, Vanguard Group and BlackRock are among the largest fund holders of the company with 20.59%, 7.99% and 7.54% of shares outstanding.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
