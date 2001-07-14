Horizon Global Announces Fritz Henderson Not Standing for Board Reelection

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN), the world’s leading manufacturer of branded towing and trailering equipment, previously announced that Frederick A. (Fritz) Henderson, currently a director on the Company’s Board, with a term expiring at the Company’s 2022 annual stockholder meeting (“2022 Annual Meeting”), will not stand for reelection at the 2022 Annual Meeting. Mr. Henderson served as Chair of the Board’s Audit Committee. The Board appointed Donna M. Costello as Chair of the Audit Committee, effective immediately.

“On behalf of the Horizon Global Board, I would like to thank Fritz for his leadership,” stated John Kennedy, Chair of the Board of Horizon Global. “Fritz’s strategic guidance has been essential at both the Board and Audit Committee levels. We are grateful for his many contributions to Horizon Global. We would also like to thank Donna for stepping into her new role as Audit Committee Chair and we look forward to Donna’s immediate impact and leadership.”

Mr. Henderson commented, “I strongly believe in Horizon Global’s CEO Terry Gohl and his leadership team, supported by a Board that has consistently rolled up its sleeves to provide guidance during my tenure. I want to thank John Kennedy for his leadership of the Board since we began serving together in April 2019. It has been an honor to serve on the Horizon Global Board and I look forward to supporting Donna in her new leadership role.”

Mr. Henderson was appointed to the Company’s Board and as Chair of its Audit Committee in 2019. Mr. Henderson was recently named lead director of Marriot International, Inc. and also serves as chair of the boards of Adient, PLC and Arconic Corporation.

Ms. Costello was appointed to the Company’s Board and as a Member of its Audit Committee in June 2021. Ms. Costello serves on the boards of CTS Corporation and Neenah, Inc. Ms. Costello serves as chair of Neenah’s audit committee.

