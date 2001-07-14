Boyd Gaming to Report First-Quarter 2022 Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 26

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) announced today that the conference call to review the Company’s first-quarter 2022 results will take place on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

The conference call number is (844) 200-6205, or (833) 950-0062 for Canadian callers and +1-929-526-1599 for international callers. The conference call passcode is 179741. Please call up to 15 minutes in advance to ensure you are connected prior to the start of the call. The Company will report its results on the same day shortly after 4:00 p.m. Eastern.

The conference call will also be available online at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.boydgaming.com or https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F835241151.

Following the call’s completion, a replay will be available by dialing (866) 813-9403 (Canada (226) 828-7578, international +44 204 525 0658) on Tuesday, April 26 after the conclusion of the call, and continuing through Tuesday, May 3. The conference number for the replay will be691398. The replay will also be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.boydgaming.com.

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation’s leading sports-betting and iGaming operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. Through a long-standing company philosophy called Caring the Boyd Way, Boyd Gaming is committed to advancing Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives that positively impact the Company’s stakeholders and communities. Our commitment to being an employer of choice has been recognized by Forbes magazine, which named Boyd Gaming the highest-ranked gaming company in America’s Best Employers for Diversity in 2021, and Nevada’s Best Employers in 2020 and 2021. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.boydgaming.com.

