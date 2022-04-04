Halberd Continues In-Vitro Successes With Elimination of Protein Linked to Depression

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) demonstrated the extracorporeal elimination of C-Reactive Protein from cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) by exposure to tuned laser light, in vitro. Halberd, encouraged by its recent success in eliminating all ten of the top antigens associated with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) and numerous other neurodegenerative diseases, expanded their research to address elimination of the disease antigen associated with clinical depression - C-Reactive Protein[1]. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, "Major depression is one of the most common mental disorders in the United States."[2] An estimated 21 million Americans experienced at least one major depression episode in 2020. This represents about 8.4% of the population.

In the recent past, scientists, now part of Halberd, worked with the military to attempt to stem the rash of suicides associated with clinical depression due to PTSD/TBI.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and a board-certified attending neurologist stated, "In patients with major clinical depression, numerous peer reviewed medical studies have shown increased levels of CRP, IL-6, IL-1 and TNF-alpha. These findings have also been corroborated by meta-analysis studies. Lowering the CSF level of these specific target antigens should greatly improve the clinical state of patients with PTSD and suicidal ideation. Halberd's in-vitro laboratory tests have achieved that long sought-after goal!"

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO added, "Halberd's achievements in the entire neurodegenerative disease project have been truly historic! It is estimated that almost 40 million Americans are currently suffering some form of neurodegenerative disease. We have developed a step-by-step plan to convert our laboratory successes into a commercial product/process. There are certain business developments pending which could expedite these plans. In the interim, we will continue our laboratory experimentation on blood serum and plasma and then move forward with animal testing. We expect to announce some very exciting developments in that regard in the next several weeks."

