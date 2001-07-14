VIZIO Honored With Five Stevie® Awards For Customer Support and Service Excellence

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) announced it has been recognized for its ongoing commitment to customer support and service with five Stevie Awards. VIZIO was named the Gold Stevie Award Winner in the Recovery Situation category in the 16th annual Stevie+Awards+for+Sales+%26amp%3B+Customer+Service. This award as well as four Bronze awards recognize VIZIO for outstanding customer service and support.

VIZIO is an innovative entertainment technology company dedicated to customer service excellence and delivering immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make VIZIO products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of television with cutting-edge smart TVs, sound bars and its award-winning operating system.

A Stevie Awards official remarked, “VIZIO’s dedicated customer service team has had a consistent track record for its Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) scores. The team has demonstrated impressive improvements in the teams’ CSAT performance showing year-over-year positive change.”

Along with its Gold Stevie Award designations, VIZIO was recognized in multiple other Stevie Award categories, receiving with Bronze Stevie Awards for the following:

Contact Center of the Year

Customer Service Complaints Team of the Year

Customer Service Training Professional of the Year

Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team

VIZIO has been recognized for customer service excellence for more than a decade. The teams at VIZIO have been awarded 117 Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service including six top ten, 15 Gold, 39 Silver, and 57 Bronze Stevie Awards over the last eleven years.

“Being recognized with the Gold Stevie Award for Customer Service Team of the Year is a testament to our incredibly talented team dedicated to service and excellent consumer experiences,” said Scott Patten, SVP of VIZIO Support. “As an American brand, it has always been our mission to deliver great value and provide the latest innovations and entertainment experiences to our customers. These awards remind us that we are on the right track by putting the customer at the focus of everything we do.”

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11. Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com%2FSales.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at+http%3A%2F%2Fwww.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Thought Leadership Leverage, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005708/en/