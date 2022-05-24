Arista Networks to Announce Q1 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May 2nd, 2022

Arista Networks, Inc. ( NYSE:ANET, Financial) will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2022 after U.S. markets close on Monday, May 2nd, 2022. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.arista.com.

Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on May 2nd, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista also announces it will participate in the following events in May and June with the financial community:

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.arista.com

Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Time: 10:50am ET / 7:50am PT

Loop Capital Markets Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Chris Schmidt, SVP World Wide Sales

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.arista.com

Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference

Anshul Sadana, COO

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.arista.com

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

John McCool, Chief Platform Officer

Thursday, June 9, 2022

Time: 12:20pm ET / 9:20am PT

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networkingfor large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

