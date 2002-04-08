XR Immersive Tech CEO Tim Bieber accepted into Forbes Business Council

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XR Immersive Tech Inc. (“Immersive Tech”, or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) (FSE:79W) ( FNTTF), is pleased to announce that its CEO Tim Bieber has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. Recognized as a Metaverse and web 3.0 thought leader Tim Bieber will offer insight and unique perspectives on this exciting sector to its Forbes audience and beyond.



Tim Bieber was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Tim Bieber into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

Tim Bieber’s presence as a thought leader and pioneer of VR technology and Metaverse applications will undoubtedly offer readers avant-garde perspectives on where we are and where we are going in this exciting field.

As an accepted member of the Council, Tim has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Tim will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“Forbes’ represents one the most distinguished business magazines in the world and we couldn’t be happier to be involved with the brand in this distinguished way. The Metaverse is an exciting new frontier, representing a paradigm shift shaping the world to come. We look forward to contributing insider information on the trends and the future virtual reality is ushering in,” says Tim Bieber, XR Immersive Tech CEO.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

ABOUT XR IMMERSIVE TECH INC.

Immersive Tech (formerly Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc.) is building the industry's premier location-based Metaverse Platform. Since 2016 the Company has been an industry leader in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment attractions. With its Hardware Platform UNCONTAINED and its Software Platform Uncontained/OS and its growing network of over 300 VR operators through Synthesis VR,, the Company helps its stakeholders build user experiences unmatched in realism, depth and immersion. The Company builds experiences on its platforms for some of the world's largest companies including: Intel, Bayer, Capital One, Scotia Bank, the US Food and Drug Administration, Allegiant Airlines and more.

