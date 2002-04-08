Moringa Acquisition Corp Files its Annual Report for the 2021 Year

NEW YORK, NY, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moringa Acquisition Corp (NasdaqCM: MACA, MACAU and MACAW) (the “Company”) announced that it filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022. Copies of the annual report and other filings are available online through the Company’s website, https://www.moringaac.com/, or by accessing the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website, www.sec.gov. Copies may also be obtained from the Company, Attn: Gil Maman, 250 Park Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 11040, or by email: [email protected]

About Moringa Acquisition Corp

Moringa Acquisition Corp was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company has been focusing on Israel-related technology companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s annual report filed with the SEC. Copies of that and other filings are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

