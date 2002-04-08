HCI Group Sets 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting and Record Date

TAMPA, Fla., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time in the 1st Floor Auditorium of our headquarters at 3802 Coconut Palm Drive, Tampa, Florida.



Shareholders of record at the close of business on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, will be entitled to vote and attend the meeting. Items of business will include the following proposals:

To elect Class B Directors To ratify the appointment of external auditors To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the named executive officers

Shareholders will also consider such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.



About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

Tel 949-574-3860

[email protected]