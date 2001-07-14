DXC Technology Commits to Setting Science Based Targets for Near-Term Global Emissions Reduction

DXC+Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced its commitment to set near-term company-wide emission reductions in line with the Science+Based+Targets+initiative (SBTi). This commitment reaffirms DXC’s efforts to make a positive and meaningful contribution to reduce the ongoing threat of climate change.

In addition, DXC has established a near-term target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 55% by 2025 against its fiscal year 2019 baseline, noting that the SBTi has yet to approve the near-term target. DXC joins more than 2,000 global companies that have committed to set emissions reduction targets through the SBTi.

The SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The coalition enables businesses to set ambitious emission reduction targets to reduce emissions in line with the latest climate science. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies’ targets.

“DXC’s commitment to setting near-term emissions reduction targets and reducing greenhouse gas emissions is an investment in our future,” said Chris Drumgoole, DXC’s Chief Operating Officer. “This is also a key part of our journey as a virtual-first company, where we have equipped more than 99% of our employees to work virtually, securely, and flexibly from any location of their choosing, with the technology and tools to support their work.”

In addition to their SBTi commitment, DXC’s overall global environmental sustainability targets align with the United+Nations+Sustainable+Development+Goals. DXC’s targets include greenhouse gas emission reductions, energy consumption reduction, the use and purchase of renewable energies, freshwater conservation, the elimination of electronic waste in landfills, and the reduction of general waste. DXC also strives to support its customers on their own corporate responsibility and sustainability journeys. For more information about DXC’s SBTi commitment and environmental, social and governance practices, visit DXC.com.

