L3Harris Announces Agile Development Group New Innovation Accelerator to Address Near-Peer Threats

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has established a new innovation accelerator and collaboration initiative - the Agile Development Group - to rapidly address near-peer, national security threats.

The ADG includes 2,500 dedicated engineers, program managers, technicians and operations professionals focused on advanced, front-end and rapid capability development. Initial focus areas include advanced sensors, mission systems, unmanned systems and weapons systems, which align with customers’ critical needs and where the company has existing differentiated technologies.

“Our mission is to deliver innovative, vital solutions within a fraction of the time and cost of industry norms,” said Dave Duggan, President, L3Harris Agile Development Group. “We’re listening to our customers and taking calculated risks to rapidly develop new capabilities that will urgently address emerging threats.”

The ADG will have a designated internal investment fund to mature and burn down risk of critical enabling technologies. The ADG’s lean, empowered development teams and digital engineering development approach will deliver solutions at the expeditious pace the DoD, allies and other domestic and international customers demand.

“U.S. national security leadership has been emphatic – the development and acquisition paradigm must adapt to deliver advanced, responsive capabilities more quickly,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Vice Chair and CEO, L3Harris. “Our company strategy aligns with that emphasis – industry needs to think and act differently to deliver capabilities to support integrated deterrence and to build enduring advantages, and our ADG will do just that.”

The recently released FY23 DoD budget aligns with ADG focus areas, and the group is positioned well to offer solutions that will be supported by the major increase in Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) funds.

“The nearly 10% increase in RDT&E funds will lead to meaningful technology development in the next year, and we stand ready to partner with the department to rapidly make a difference,” Kubasik said.

The ADG will also leverage strategic partnership initiatives to spur further innovation, combining both internal and third-party capabilities to capitalize on the convergence of commercial and defense technologies.

One example is the strategic+relationship+ADG+formed with the experienced investors, founders and national security experts at Shield Capital to quickly develop and deploy new technologies in cyber security, artificial intelligence, space sensing and autonomy. The venture capital firm, with strong ties to the DoD and Silicon Valley, offers L3Harris access to disruptive innovators for technology transfer, teaming arrangements, direct investments and acquisitions.

L3Harris expects to expand its ADG with additional staffing and resources and increase its collaboration efforts through other investments and partnerships across industry.

