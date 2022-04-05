Sabre partners with eRoam to provide leisure segment solution to support agencies through recovery

PR Newswire

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, has partnered with B2B leisure sales platform, eRoam Travel Technology, to deliver connectivity to a new online B2B and B2C leisure travel solution for agencies.

eRoam Travel Technology has become the latest Gold-Level Developer Partner as part of Sabre's Developer Partner Network, which allows Sabre-connected agencies, tour operators and destination management companies to find and utilize partner solutions to support their specific business needs and requirements. Through the partnership, eRoam is broadening Sabre's partner ecosystem by providing an AI-enabled leisure travel platform to Sabre's network.

The platform offers a comprehensive leisure travel solution that enables agencies to create their own tailor-made packages quickly and efficiently, whilst identifying additional tours and activities to diversify and help generate more revenue. Using the latest AI technologies, travelers are provided with personalized offers and recommendations and the tools to easily create their own flights and packages, and to book tours and activities online.

"Through our partnership with Sabre, we are continuing to fulfil our mission of transforming the way that leisure travel is searched, booked and sold, thereby supporting agencies to increase business opportunities and provide essential end-to-end customer experiences," said Martin Cowley, Chairman of eRoam. "Our next generation leisure travel solution enables Sabre-connected agencies to create a compelling traveler experience, helping to position them for growth."

Sabre Developer Partner Network is an open network which enables the intersection of supply and demand between Sabre Developer Partners and Sabre connected agencies. Through it, agencies can easily find Developer Partners which support their specific business needs and requirements.

"Throughout this time of recovery, our focus has been on providing the solutions that will enable our customers to maximize business opportunities as travel rebounds," said Marcos Pinedo, vice president, partner solutions for Sabre Travel Solutions. "By partnering with leading industry developers such as eRoam, we are able to address our customers' needs, help them to tap into recovery growth and enhance the trust of travelers."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About eRoam

eRoam Travel Technology offers travel agents and travel advisors access to a marketplace of over 100,000 destinations, 1,000,000 hotels, 200,000 tours and activities, and thousands of transportation suppliers including flights, rail, ferries, transfers, cruises and car hire, all in an intuitive, easy-to-use interface that enables you to build itineraries and packages in a matter of minutes and provide your clients with stylish and professional documentation.

