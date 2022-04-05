Adjust Launches Advanced Analytics Solution to Drive Smarter, Faster Marketing Decisions For Mobile App Growth

PR Newswire

Adjust Datascape empowers app marketers with time-saving reporting, visualization, and analysis tools across all data sources, on one screen

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile marketing analytics platform Adjust today launched Adjust Datascape , a new advanced analytics solution designed to deliver business-critical KPIs and performance metrics faster and easier. With unified data and expanded visual context, mobile app marketers can extract meaningful insights and make smarter strategic marketing decisions in real time.

Datascape solves marketers' needs to easily view and analyze performance across multiple campaigns – all in one place.

Agility is more important than ever as app marketers are tasked with analyzing campaign data from an ever-increasing number of sources and acting on it immediately. Datascape helps solve this challenge by providing marketers with access to all of their data from network APIs, attributions, consented AppTrackingTransparency (ATT) installs and SKAdNetwork (SKAN) campaigns in one place — a unique approach among mobile measurement partners.

"A mobile app's success in this dynamic industry depends on smart and fast decision-making," said Simon "Bobby" Dussart, CEO of Adjust. "As an enterprise-ready solution, Datascape solves marketers' needs to easily view and analyze what's working, or what isn't, across multiple campaigns. Having this overview of their business performance and this level of insights, all in one place, allows marketers to optimize their strategy and focus on growth."

With Datascape , marketers can customize dashboards and reports to visualize user growth and cohorts, summarize extensive data sets, and analyze SKAN data, including:

Performance marketing metrics at a glance , as well as a deeper view of more granular data when needed.

, as well as a deeper view of more granular data when needed. Compare and contrast filters to view results across all apps , regardless of iOS or Android operating system.

, regardless of iOS or Android operating system. SKAdNetwork dashboard to learn which campaigns targeted to users acquired through Apple's SKAN framework are driving the most installs.

to learn which campaigns targeted to users acquired through Apple's SKAN framework are driving the most installs. Side-by-side network, attribution, SKAN, and ATT data in different combinations, in a single view.

in different combinations, in a single view. Monetization dashboard with full visibility of profit and revenue metrics through numerous partner integrations and data sources.

Datascape's expanded visualizations have been market-tested and show promising results for Adjust's clients.

"Datascape has drastically increased our ability to quickly review and optimize our campaigns for maximum efficiency," said Arthur Jun, Head of Performance Marketing at Duolingo. "And as we scale, our growing team can save customized visualizations to inform future decision-making, giving us the agility we need."

"Datascape allows our team to have complete, centralized visibility over all of our campaigns and apps to analyze marketing results," said David Ribeiro, Head of Growth at Voodoo. "This way, our team is able to spot trends, compare performance easily against previous time periods, and act quickly and efficiently to implement changes to our strategy."

To learn more about Datascape, visit: https://www.adjust.com/product/datascape.

About Adjust

Adjust is the mobile marketing analytics platform trusted by growth-driven marketers around the world, with solutions for measuring and optimizing campaigns and protecting user data. Adjust powers thousands of apps with built-in intelligence and automation, backed by responsive global customer support.

In 2021, Adjust was acquired by AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP), a leading marketing platform providing developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their mobile apps. Learn more about Adjust at www.adjust.com.

Contact info

Joshua Grandy

Director, Global Communications

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adjust-launches-advanced-analytics-solution-to-drive-smarter-faster-marketing-decisions-for-mobile-app-growth-301517433.html

SOURCE Adjust