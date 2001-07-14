Alaska Communications, OTZ Telecom to Provide Immediate, Free Internet Access to Educators, Students and Families in Northwest Alaska

Alaska+Communications and OTZ+Telecom will provide home internet to educators, students and families in 10 villages in Northwest Alaska using new low-latency satellite technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005391/en/

Pictured: Kiana, Alaska. (Photo: Business Wire)

The communities served include Buckland, Deering, Ambler, Kiana, Kobuk, Noorvik, Shungnak, Selawik, Noatak and Kivalina. These are some of the most remote and hard-to-serve communities in Alaska.

“We’re pleased to work withOTZ Telecom to provide transformative satellite service to these communities,” said Bill Bishop, president and CEO of Alaska Communications. “This service will enable educational opportunities that weren’t possible before, supporting digital equity, closing the homework gap and improving quality of life. It’s part of our commitment to Alaska and our partnership with OTZ to help them serve Northwest Alaska communities. We know how critical broadband is, especially for education. We thank the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) along with Senator Murkowski and Senator Sullivan for their support bringing this important infrastructure to our state.”

“OTZ is committed to supporting our region’s economic growth and social well-being,” said Kelly Williams, OTZ CEO. “Access to reliable, affordable, high-speed broadband will support both and is critical for our future. We have served residents in Kotzebue and the surrounding areas since 1975. Our history and commitment to our communities combined with Alaska Communications’ 120-plus year history serving Alaska and its technical expertise create the ideal partnership for this project.”

The project is funded by the Emergency+Connectivity+Fund, an FCC program to help schools and libraries support remote learning in underserved communities. The Northwest Arctic Borough School District applied for and received the funding, OTZ Telecom as its chosen service provider. Service will be available at no cost to students, school staff and library patrons in the school district’s service area through June 30, 2023.

Alaska Communications will provide the low-latency satellite service to OTZ Telecom and OTZ Telecom will provide Internet service to residents. Service is expected to be available in the next few months. More information will be available soon at www.otz.net.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com.

About OTZ Telecom

OTZ Telephone Cooperative, Inc. is a member-owned company headquartered in Kotzebue that provides telephone, wireless (also known as "cellphone") and internet services throughout Northwest Alaska since 1975. Learn more at www.otz.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005391/en/