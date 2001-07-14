Comcast Launches Eros Now Streaming App on X1 and Flex Devices

Comcast launches Eros Now app, a leading over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC), on its X1 and Flex platforms.

The service replaces the Eros Now SVOD product, offering Xfinity customers the ability to stream high-definition, ad-free titles including Blockbuster Bollywood films, Original comedy and drama series and movies, and Indian cinema classics. Eros Now’s robust catalog, with over 12,000 titles, feature a breadth of South Asian language content in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and other regional languages.

“We are excited to bring Xfinity subscribers even more great international entertainment through our partnership with Eros Now. We are committed to expanding our offering of thousands of hours of premium South Asian movies, originals and music in high-definition and multiple languages, as well as making it more easily accessible to our customers who can simply say ‘Eros Now’ into the Xfinity voice remote,” said Keesha Boyd, Executive Director, Multicultural Video & Entertainment, Xfinity Consumer Services.

“We are excited to offer the most extensive repository of Indian movies and Original series to Comcast’s X1 and Flex platforms subscribers. The US is the largest market for us outside India. With this partnership, Eros Now will further consolidate its position as a preferred platform for the consumption of Indian content,” said Ali Hussein, Chief Executive Officer, Eros Now.

Xfinity customers can subscribe to the Eros Now app via their X1 TV Box or Xfinity Flex streaming TV Box, now available for only $4.99/month, following the steps included HERE.

Some of the highlights available to stream on Eros Now this spring include Bollywood blockbusters, like Bajirao Mastani, Devdas, Golmaal 3, Cocktail, Haathi Mere Saathi, and original series and movies such as Flesh, Metro Park (seasons 1 and 2), Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff, Switchh, Halahal, amongst others. In addition, consumers can also watch the upcoming show - Caves, a supernatural thriller that changes the lives of five best friends who embark on an adventure trip to a haunted cave.

About Eros Now

Eros Now, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, is the world’s leading Indian OTT platform with over 19 million premium paid subscribers, 20.9 million base paid subscribers and 224 million registered users from over 150 countries across the world, as of March 31, 2021. It offers endless entertainment hosting one of the largest movie libraries (over 12,000 digital titles), as well as premium original episodic series, music videos, unmatched in quantity and quality. Eros Now also has a deep library of short-form content, totaling over 4,400 short-form videos including trailers and original short exclusive interviews. To date Eros Now has successfully premiered over 180 films in 13 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi and more. Eros Now was named as the ‘Best OTT Platform of the Year 2019’ at British Asian Media Awards. The platform has also won awards for original content and marketing at the SCREENXX 2020.

About IMD

IMD is an NBCUniversal company, part of NBCU International Networks, and a leading distributor of multicultural content representing over 50 linear and on demand networks from Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Working with linear and non-linear platforms, IMD brings popular programming from the leading international brands to multicultural consumers around the world.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005779/en/