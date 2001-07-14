LinkedIn Names Amazon No. 1 Company Where Americans Want to Work in 2022 for Second Year in a Row

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—LinkedIn today named Amazon the No. 1 company where Americans want to work in 2022, marking the second consecutive year Amazon has topped the annual list. Amazon ranked first on LinkedIn’s annual Top Companies list, which identifies the most sought-after places to work in the U.S. using data from LinkedIn’s 810 million members. The list is designed to help professionals identify the best companies to grow their careers. LinkedIn’s methodology evaluates how companies are able to attract and retain the best talent, including through promotions, opportunities for employees of all backgrounds to gain new skills, gender diversity, and even how much recruiters from other companies search for employees currently working at Amazon.

“Thank you to all of our employees for continuing to make Amazon a top place to work. We’re proud to have been named No. 1 by LinkedIn and know there’s even more to do. That’s why we keep listening, investing, and inventing to make the employee experience even better,” said Beth Galetti, Amazon’s senior vice president of People eXperience and Technology. “This is a place where people come to build on behalf of our customers, and together we’re determined to make every day better for our employees and our customers.”

In 2021, Amazon created more than 200,000 jobs in the U.S, where the company currently employs more than 1.1 million people. As part of its pledge to help upskill the American workforce, Amazon recently announced a commitment to fully fund college tuition, books, and fees, as well as high school diplomas, GEDs, college preparatory courses, and English as a Second Language (ESL) proficiency certifications, for its front-line hourly employees though the popular Career Choice program. The program is part of the company’s pledge to invest more than $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025. Amazon prides itself on providing all kinds of jobs for all kinds of people at all levels of their career.

Amazon jobs come with an average starting pay of $18 an hour, more than twice the federal minimum wage. In addition, Amazon offers a comprehensive benefits package to all regular full-time employees, which includes health insurance from an employee’s first day on the job, a 401(k) plan with a company match, up to 20 weeks of paid leave for birthing parents, free mental health support, and access to subsidized skills training opportunities.

LinkedIn has ranked Amazon among the top three companies in the U.S. to work at for five consecutive years. Additionally, Amazon currently ranks No. 2 on both Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list and the Drucker Institute’s list of Best Managed Companies in the U.S., and was selected by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers. This year, Amazon has also been recognized as a Top Employer in Spain, Italy, France, and Poland by the Top Employers Institute and was ranked No. 1 on Business Today’s Great Places to Work list in India. Amazon was also awarded a top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, which recognizes the best workplaces for the LGBTQ+ community, and named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by the Disability Equality Index.

For more information about LinkedIn’s ranking and methodology, visit here. To apply for a job at Amazon, visit www.amazon.jobs

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005359/en/