Sema4 Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification

HITRUST CSF (Common Security Framework) Certified status demonstrates that Sema4’s Centrellis platform has met industry-defined health information security requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Sema4 in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

“We are pleased to receive this prestigious certification from HITRUST, which further underscores our commitment to the highest possible levels of data security and privacy and to treating patients as partners,” said Andrew Kasarskis, PhD, Chief Data Officer, Sema4. “We will continue to prioritize the utilization of best-in-class tools and systems to safeguard all patient information and other data as we accelerate our mission of transforming healthcare.”

Sema4’s Centrellis integrated health information platform is one of the largest and fastest growing in existence, providing data-driven insights to enable personalized medicine. It has approximately 12 million de-identified clinical records, including more than 500,000 with genomic profiles. As one of the most sophisticated systems in the world, the data-driven insights from the Centrellis platform offer health system partners, clinicians, and patients a more complete understanding of disease and wellness.

“The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual,” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. “The fact that Sema4 has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program.”

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis®, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.

