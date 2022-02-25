Biohaven Expands Commitment to Supporting Veterans and Military Through Sole Sponsorship of National Headache Foundation's (NHF) Outreach Program

PR Newswire

NHF's Veterans/Military Outreach Program aims at raising awareness of migraine in this high-risk population

Sponsorship adds to existing Biohaven programs supporting active-duty service members, veterans and their families with migraine

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) today announced that it is the sole sponsor of the National Headache Foundation's (NHF) Veterans/Military Outreach program which aims to raise awareness about migraine, elevate the discussion about the disease among active-duty military and veterans, and inform primary care physicians (or healthcare providers) via its education program throughout the Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Centers.

"Biohaven is proud to support our veterans and active military by helping raise awareness and serving as a resource to those suffering with migraine. This partnership with NHF underscores our efforts with the military community and is synergistic with the work we do with the NASCAR Cup and Indy Car Series and the Military Salutes program. We will continue working to give back to our servicemembers who have dedicated their lives for our country and suffer with migraine," said BJ Jones, Chief Commercial Officer, Migraine and Common Disease and US Air Force veteran.

The NHF Veterans/Military Outreach Program consists of multiple tangible touchpoints with the military community, including:

Primary care physician training via the NHF Primary Care Migraine Education program throughout the VA

VA medical survey and publication on the unmet need and experience of migraine within the veteran/active military community

A series of forums bringing veterans together to learn about chronic headache and migraine

Production and distribution of Headache/Migraine 'Survival Kits'

Sponsoring a syndicated radio show that focuses on issues affecting veterans

Podcasts, educational and outreach articles that are specifically focused on headache issues affecting veterans and those currently serving in the military

"The National Headache Foundation is honored to be partnering with Biohaven Pharmaceuticals on this program. Given the prevalence of migraine among veterans and active-duty military, there is an unmet need to share more information and elevate the level of discussion about the disease. Through this program, we hope to reach and support veteran and military patients and physicians," said Tom Dabertin, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, National Headache Foundation.

"As a US Army Special Forces veteran and a person with migraine, I know there is a need to educate our community about the disease and possible treatment options. Migraine can sometimes be misdiagnosed or go undiagnosed due to other conditions such as traumatic brain injury or post-traumatic stress disorder. My migraine stems from the traumatic brain injuries I incurred during my military service. I'm grateful to the NHF and Biohaven for supporting this cause. I finally found relief from my migraine with Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) and can go back to being fully present in my daily life," said Greg Peterman, US Army Special Forces veteran and Nurtec ODT patient.

About NURTEC ODT

NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) is the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist available in a quick-dissolve ODT formulation that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura and the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults. The activity of the neuropeptide CGRP is thought to play a causal role in migraine pathophysiology. NURTEC ODT is a CGRP receptor antagonist that works by reversibly blocking CGRP receptors, thereby inhibiting the biologic activity of the CGRP neuropeptide. For more information about NURTEC ODT, visit www.nurtec.com.

Indication

NURTEC ODT orally disintegrating tablets is a prescription medicine that is used to treat migraine in adults. It is for the acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura and the preventive treatment of episodic migraine. It is not known if NURTEC ODT is safe and effective in children.

Important Safety Information

Do not take NURTEC ODT if you are allergic to NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) or any of its ingredients. Before you take NURTEC ODT, tell your healthcare provider (HCP) about all your medical conditions, including if you:

have liver problems,

have kidney problems,

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant,

breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed.

Tell your HCP about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

NURTEC ODT may cause serious side effects including allergic reactions, trouble breathing and rash. This can happen days after you take NURTEC ODT. Call your HCP or get emergency help right away if you have swelling of the face, mouth, tongue, or throat or trouble breathing. This occurred in less than 1% of patients treated with NURTEC ODT.

The most common side effects of NURTEC ODT were nausea (2.7%) and stomach pain/indigestion (2.4%). These are not the only possible side effects of NURTEC ODT. Tell your HCP if you have any side effects.

You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1–800–FDA–1088 or report side effects to Biohaven at 1–833–4NURTEC.

See full Prescribing Information and Patient Information.

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's Neuroinnovation™ portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and MPO inhibition for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Kv7 Ion Channel Activators (Kv7), and Myostatin. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com.

About National Headache Foundation

For more than 50 years, the National Headache Foundation (NHF) has been dedicated to migraine and chronic headache which affects more than 50 million American adults. As the largest headache organization in the United States, NHF focuses on four key areas: awareness, education, research, and advocacy. NHF offers a series of programs and initiatives, with a special focus on serving veterans and those in the military.

Forward-looking Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of certain words, including "believe", "continue", "may", "will", "anticipate", "expect" and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of Biohaven's management about NURTEC ODT as an acute treatment for patients with migraine and preventive treatment for migraine. Factors that could affect these forward-looking statements include those related to: Biohaven's ability to effectively commercialize NURTEC ODT, delays or problems in the supply or manufacture of NURTEC ODT, complying with applicable U.S. regulatory requirements, the expected timing, commencement and outcomes of Biohaven's planned and ongoing clinical trials, the timing of planned interactions and filings with the FDA, the timing and outcome of expected regulatory filings, the potential commercialization of Biohaven's product candidates, the potential for Biohaven's product candidates to be first in class or best in class therapies and the effectiveness and safety of Biohaven's product candidates. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2022, and in Biohaven's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this new release, and Biohaven does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NURTEC and NURTEC ODT are registered trademarks of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Ireland DAC. Neuroinnovation is a trademark of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

