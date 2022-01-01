AT&T Releases March 2022 ESG Summary and Related Reporting

AT%26amp%3BT+Inc.* (NYSE%3AT) has released its March%3Cb%3E+%3C%2Fb%3E2022+Environmental%2C+Social+and+Governance+%28ESG%29+Summary and supporting+materials, including 22 issue briefs outlining its approach to leading ESG topics identified as most important by our stakeholders.

AT&T’s March 2022 ESG Summary builds upon more than 15 years of detailed disclosure aligning to leading ESG reporting standards and frameworks, such as the Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and others. This year’s report reflects a multi-year effort to also align with the principles of integrated ESG reporting, illustrating how the management and oversight of leading ESG issues and metrics is integrated across AT&T’s operations and decision-making processes and how the effective management of ESG-related risks and opportunities creates value for AT&T and positively impacts major stakeholder groups.

“We’ve long believed that transparency in ESG reporting is important in order to provide accurate information about our commitments, progress and integrated approach to these important issues,” said Charlene Lake, chief sustainability officer, senior vice president, AT&T corporate responsibility, ESG.

Highlights from the March 2022 ESG Summary include:

Addressing the Digital Divide. In 2021, AT&T committed $2 billion through 2024 to help address the digital divide – including expansion of its Access+from+AT%26amp%3BT® low-cost broadband offering, which, when combined with FCC Affordable Connectivity Program benefits, can give households access to the internet at no cost. 1 The company’s digital divide commitment also includes the launch of AT%26amp%3BT+Connected+Learning SM , a multi-year initiative focused on narrowing the homework gap by investing in digital inclusion, digital literacy and digital learning opportunities for students and families.

In 2021, AT&T committed $2 billion through 2024 to help address the digital divide – including expansion of its Access+from+AT%26amp%3BT® low-cost broadband offering, which, when combined with FCC Affordable Connectivity Program benefits, can give households access to the internet at no cost. Building More Equitable Workplaces. AT&T’s ongoing focus on employee development and diversity, equity & inclusion (DE&I) is reflected in key hiring outcomes. In 2021, 55% of open positions and 53% of promotions were filled by diverse candidates. 2 The company also emphasizes DE&I in its supply chain. AT&T was one of the first companies in the U.S. to launch a supplier diversity program. And since 2017, AT&T Communications has spent more than $70 billion with businesses owned by minorities, women, LGBTQ+ people and those with disabilities. 3

AT&T’s ongoing focus on employee development and diversity, equity & inclusion (DE&I) is reflected in key hiring outcomes. In 2021, 55% of open positions and 53% of promotions were filled by diverse candidates. Reducing Environmental Impact. AT&T is committed to enhancing operational efficiency, pursuing strong emissions-reduction goals and encouraging suppliers to do the same. Since 2017, AT&T has realized more than $400 million in annualized energy cost savings from energy efficiency projects. 4 Such efficiency projects have helped AT&T reduce combined Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 36.4% since 2015 5 — nearly 60% of the way toward the company’s 2030 science-based emissions reduction target. AT&T is also more than one-third of the way toward its 2035 goal of net zero Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions. 47% of AT&T suppliers, by spend, have set their own science based GHG targets – 94% of the way toward AT&T’s 2024 goal. 6

AT&T is committed to enhancing operational efficiency, pursuing strong emissions-reduction goals and encouraging suppliers to do the same.

In addition to transparent disclosure of ESG goals and metrics, AT&T recognizes that customers and investors are more interested than ever in corporate oversight of leading ESG issues. As a result, the company significantly expanded its discussion of board and executive oversight for leading ESG issues and reporting in its 2022+proxy+statement.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE%3AT) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with communications and entertainment experiences across mobile and broadband. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. AT&T Latin America provides wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2022 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

1 Eligibility determined by the National Lifeline Eligibility Verifier (National Verifier), managed by the Universal Service Administrative Company. For more information on eligibility criteria for the ACP visit acpbenefit.org.

2 Inclusive of AT&T Corporate and AT&T Communications.

3 Supplier diversity spend excludes content and programming spend and reflects the activities of the AT&T Global Connections and Supply Chain organization within AT&T Communications.

4 All 2021 data is estimated and inclusive of DIRECTV and Vrio; Final values will be available in Q2 2022. Note: In July 2021, we completed a transaction with TPG Capital involving our North America video business – including DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse – to form a new company called DIRECTV. In November 2021, we completed the sale of our Latin America video operations, Vrio, to Grupo Werthein.

5 Scope 1 emissions include direct emissions from sources owned or controlled by the company (such as its fleet). Scope 2 emissions include indirect emissions that result from the generation of purchased energy.

6 Target refers to 50% of our suppliers covering purchased goods and services, capital goods and downstream leased assets as a portion of spend.

© 2022 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405006301/en/