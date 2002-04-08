Trex Launches Helpful "How-To" Resources With Trex® Academy™

WINCHESTER, Va., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With DIYers representing a considerable portion of the deck building/intending category, Trex Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, wood-alternative decking and railing, and leader in low-maintenance outdoor living products, today announced the launch of Trex® Academy™ – an online multimedia content hub dedicated to helping DIYers bring their deck dreams to life by providing expert support every step of the way.



Housed within the Trex website, Trex Academy includes a robust mix of resources geared toward DIYers of all skill levels. Content and tools range from insightful quizzes and inspirational galleries featuring real homeowners and deck projects, to helpful planning tools like an AR Deck Visualizer app, cost and color calculators, and a user-friendly Deck Designer tool. For those ready to get the projects off the ground, there is a comprehensive library of step-by-step how-to guides and videos for navigating the entire deck building process from concept to completion.

“With Trex Academy, if you can dream it, you can build it,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing and ESG development for Trex. “Whether you’re a novice DIYer embarking on your first project or are planning to use a professional for your deck build – we have assembled all the tools, products, guides and support you might need to turn your vision into a view.”

Once inside Trex Academy pages, visitors have the opportunity to explore the content at their own pace. Easily digestible modules allow users to review and tackle steps consecutively or skip around based on where they are in their process. The landing page features the following resources:

Plan Your Deck – an ideal starting point with helpful tools for comparing and selecting materials, estimating costs, visualizing and drafting deck designs, ordering samples and finding nearby retailers and builders.





Get Started – covers key steps to building a deck, including important pre-build considerations, inspirational and shoppable Project Galleries for finding the perfect look, and expert advice and testimonials from real DIYers.





How-To-Guides – These detailed step-by-step instruction guides take you through every part of the process from planning and foundation work to installing decking, lighting and railing, plus finishing touches and even upcycling leftover materials. Each guide features estimated project completion time, pro tips, downloadable deck plans, and tools and materials lists. The Guides section is easily searchable with filters by project and product type, build phase, and instruction format (written or video), while each individual guide is easily navigated by chapter for easy reference.





Literature & FAQs – additional resources including full installation guides, product brochures, care & cleaning guides, warranty information, technical and safety information, architectural spec sheets and more.



For more visual learners, Trex Academy also features a full YouTube playlist complete with 15 newly-produced, in-depth how-to videos covering the entire deck building process. Each video is easily navigated using chapter markers and offers instructions and expert tips from Trex’s How-To Team. Links to related videos and a shoppable list of featured products are included in descriptions of each video.

“No matter your experience level, how you prefer to learn or where you are in the process, Trex Academy has the tools, information and reassurance to instill DIYers and other deck dreamers with confidence and peace of mind,” Adkins added. “In addition to being a one-stop-shop for best-in-class outdoor living products, Trex is now also a destination for best-in-class resources and expertise.”

Trex Academy is the latest addition to the brand’s expansive roster of deck planning and inspiration tools. Other available resources include an Ideas Page , Decking & Railing Duos, deck planning checklists and more. For more information or to check out the Trex Academy resource portfolio, visit https://www.trex.com/academy.

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. [: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to have been named to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies and to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/trex-company/), Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

