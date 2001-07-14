Keysight Delivers First Instantly Scalable Zero Trust Test Solution

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the release of CyPerf+2.0, a new subscription-based software solution that enables network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) to validate the performance and security of their offerings when deployed in complex distributed cloud environments utilizing zero trust security policies.

Traditional networks have evolved into complex distributed cloud environments where applications or services can access resources anywhere—within private, public or hybrid clouds. The highly dynamic nature of these new environments demands a new zero trust network access (ZTNA) approach to security that offers adaptive, yet secure access for people, their applications and devices.

“Today’s distributed cloud networks require that security devices, such as next generation firewalls, perform well within zero trust architectures,” said Ram Periakaruppan, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Network Test and Security Solutions group. “CyPerf is the first purpose-built test tool that can validate the application performance and security efficacy of zero trust infrastructures for both individual components and end-to-end architectures. It offers customers a way to ensure the performance and security of their networks and applications in a zero trust environment giving them the confidence to accelerate innovation.”

Keysight’s CyPerf takes a holistic approach to help NEMs, service providers and enterprises validate performance and security within distributed environments faster and with more accuracy than legacy test solutions. It provides the following customer benefits:

High Realism: emulates real user and application behavior, customizable applications and attacks to replicate a real-world environment generating traffic across a complex set of proxies, software defined-wide area network (SD-WAN) devices, identity providers (IdP), secure access service edge (SASE) nodes, virtual private network (VPN) tunnels, transport layer security (TLS) inspection devices, elastic load balancers, containerized networks and web application firewalls.

Native Authentication: supports authentication and authorization with the ability to send application and security traffic over authenticated sessions.

High Scalability: supports millions of concurrent users and millions of connections per second that elastically scale to enable resiliency and chaos testing, as well as validation of VPN scale and performance.

Containerized Agents: deploys lightweight agents as containerized pods to support a range of on-premises or managed Kubernetes deployments. Traffic agents can also be deployed as virtual machines (VMs) or public cloud instances (AWS, Google Cloud Platform [GCP] and Azure).

Events: allows generation of specific events to test monitoring, logging, orchestration and incident management for ZTNA.

Pre-Deployment Lab and Live Network Testing: creates a digital twin of users, apps and threats that scales vertically and horizontally to assess performance, and automatically adjusts to achieve high performance and reach set goals within the given test conditions without user intervention.

