Elastic Named a Strong Performer in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) in Report by Independent Research Firm

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch, today announced that it has been named a Strong Performer by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Providers, Q2 2022. Download the complimentary report here.

The report evaluates 15 vendors based on 20 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

According to Forrester’s evaluation, “Elastic envisions security as a data problem and prioritizes features that enable customers to use that data as they see fit.” The report also cites that, “Elastic is best suited for security teams with a depth of knowledge that want a flexible offering with features of SIEM and EDR.”

Additionally, the report states “Elastic uses a consumption-based pricing model, applying a cloud computing mindset to EDR product pricing.”

In the Strategy category, Elastic received the highest scores possible in the product vision, market approach, innovation roadmap, and commercial model criteria.

category, Elastic received the highest scores possible in the product vision, market approach, innovation roadmap, and commercial model criteria. In the Current Offering category, Elastic received the highest scores possible in the product security, user experience, and endpoint telemetry criteria.

Built on a unified, open platform, Elastic Security enables customers to extract valuable security insights from their data while extending visibility across any environment to prevent, detect, and respond to complex cyber threats at scale and eliminate blind spots, everywhere.

For more information, read %3Ci%3EThe+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Endpoint+Detection+and+Response+%28EDR%29+Providers%2C+Q2+2022%3C%2Fi%3E and our blog+post.

Supporting Quotes:

“As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated and ubiquitous, it is more difficult than ever for organizations to prevent attacks before damage is done,” said Santosh Krishan, General Manager for Elastic Security. “By combining the analytics capabilities of Elastic's SIEM and prevention capabilities of EDR on a unified, open platform that’s built for the cloud, Elastic provides customers with a singular agent to find, triage and block endpoint threats. We believe Elastic’s position as a Strong Performer in Forrester’s report attests to the value we bring to our customers and community.”

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005813/en/