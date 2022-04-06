Visium Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application for Its TruContext(TM) Technology Platform

Patent Protects Company's Innovative Technology Improvements to Enhance Shareholder Value

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Visium Technologies, Inc, ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM) a provider of world-class real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, and predictive visualization technologies, announced today that it had filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent Office ("USPTO").

The patent application covers the TruContextTM Platform's unique, comprehensive, and scalable ability to:

ingest multiple data types from any source in real-time, and then

overlay these disparate datasets to present a composite of context enrichments focused on delivering intuitive analysis and views of the cybersecurity posture.

This automated process is performed while also maintaining situational understanding in the face of the dynamic cyber landscape, with the focus on protecting mission-critical assets.

Specifically, the Platform is built to allow data to be combined, layered, enriched, and filtered in real-time with a no-code interface, making it intuitive and simple for the security analyst to secure the network. This functionality is exclusive to TruContextTM. The TruContext Platform is scalable and capable of efficiently supporting massive volumes of data.

Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium, said "Our development team was able to take MITRE's patented cyber product, CyGraph, and dramatically enhance the automation and functionality of the tool. The TruContext capability to inherently deliver real-time context and make data immediately actionable is unique in the cybersecurity space. In addition, the ability to layer context onto critical data from many sources to present an end-to-end composite view of cyber situations is how you achieve the highest value from your cyber tools and from your analysts".

Lucky continued, "This provisional patent adds to our intellectual property (IP) portfolio and contributes to our goal of building shareholder value."

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on providing context enabling global cybersecurity clarity, using machine learning and advanced algorithms to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

