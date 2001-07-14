Fiverr Releases Fifth Small Business Needs Index: Top Search Increases Around Web3, Crypto and Business Expansion

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today released its Spring+2022+Small+Business+Needs+Index, a collection of trending services based on the largest percentage increase in search over the past six months across Fiverr’s marketplace. Two clear trends have emerged: Web3 is on the rise, even for small businesses, and services to expand business reach are booming.

Forward-thinking businesses are paying attention to Web3 as a new way to maximize profits, create engaging gamification marketing, offer immersive virtual experiences to their customers and increase brand loyalty. On the other hand, the Great Resignation led to a massive rise in entrepreneurship in 2021, with 5.4 million new businesses started in the U.S. alone. The increasing need for those businesses to expand their online reach to customers and continue innovating led to an increase in search for services such as social media, online video and more.

“The Fiverr platform acts as a microcosm for what is currently capturing small business owners' attention. Because of this, we can easily look into what trends are fading, what trends are booming and what might still be bubbling up, yet to take off,” said Hila Klein, COO of Fiverr. “The past several years have proven that nothing can stand in the way of small business owners and entrepreneurs achieving their dreams. We’re incredibly proud that Fiverr and our dynamic talent cloud solution has played a role in helping them get there - whether it’s helping them build a website, market their business or even dip their toes into Web3.”

These are the trending global searches over the past six months:

Global Data

Exploring new trends

NFT Art, +3,504% Increase in searches

3D Cad Modeling, +297% Increase

Crypto Whitepaper, +248% Increase

Crypto Logo, +185% Increase

Bloxburg House Builder, +181% Increase

Smart Contract, +64% Increase

As companies begin to explore what the Metaverse could mean for them, they might be looking for ways to recreate office spaces through 3D Cad Modeling or create digital product lines with NFT Art (3,504% increase in search) services. In the U.S., small businesses are investing in blockchain and smart contracts (64% increase in search) to enable cleaner storage and digitization of documents.

Business expansion and growth

Promotional Video Ad, +453% Increase in searches

Social Media Content Manager, +361% Increase

Logistic Website, +268% Increase

Bubble.io, +204% Increase

The increase in people starting new businesses in the U.S. last year, with a 23% increase in business applications in 2021 over 2020 and 53% over 2019, has prompted an increase in many services designed to help these newly founded companies grow. Video, especially short form, is extremely popular right now, and so companies are searching for services such as Promotional Video Ad (+453% increase in search) to create engaging content for awareness and using social media (361% increase in search) experts to help promote them. Bubble.io (204% increase in search), which provides a no-code solution to website and app development, is a great way for small businesses to keep innovating after launch. With over 38 million U.S. workers having quit their jobs during 2021, and many of those people having likely founded new companies, they are now looking at ways to grow these businesses and continue their pursuit of autonomy and flexibility.

Fiverr’s Small Business Needs Index also breaks down the fastest growing searches for businesses in Australia, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K. A country-by-country breakdown is viewable here.

