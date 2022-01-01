Accenture Named a Leader in Mortgage Operations by Everest Group

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the latest global assessment of mortgage operations service providers by industry analyst firm Everest Group.

In the report, “Mortgage+Operations+PEAK+Matrix%26reg%3B+Assessment+2022,” Everest Group cites Accenture’s consulting capabilities and robust strategy for developing complete digital solutions, alongside its strong reputation in supporting front- to back-office operations for its mortgage clients with differentiated services across the entire mortgage operations value chain.

Out of the 23 banking operations service providers that were evaluated, Accenture is positioned as a Leader for Market Impact, which assesses service providers against criteria such as market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered to clients; and for Vision & Capability, which includes measures such as strategy, scope of services, innovation and investments, and delivery. Accenture is among a select few whose placement on the PEAK Matrix has improved significantly year-over-year.

“Rising interest rates, a limited housing supply, and a shift towards a younger, more digital-savvy demographic that values experience and convenience over cost, are the key trends shaping the future of the mortgage industry,” said Manu Aggarwal, partner, Everest Group. “Accenture, with its robust strategy for developing digital-led end-to-end offerings and a strong market network, seeks to empower both new and non-traditional lenders in their digital transformation journeys. As such, it has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Mortgage Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.”

The report highlights that Accenture provides a holistic transformation offering to clients supported by a breadth of operations capabilities and digital tools, from data management and underwriting to loan payment reconciliation and check processing. For example, one of Accenture’s latest mortgage innovations, iOrigin, is a plug-and-play modular technology that was built to complement, streamline and automate all processes across retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

Wes Slocum, a managing director who leads Accenture’s Residential Mortgage Operations business, said, “We know that success is dependent on the ability to innovate and execute, and we are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Mortgage Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. This is a testament to the caliber of our talent, deep industry experience, and ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class execution, technology and automation tools for our mortgage operations clients.”

More information about Accenture’s Mortgage Operations capabilities can be found here.

