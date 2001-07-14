Advent Technologies Announces New Orders of HT-PEM MEAs by Safran Power Units

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent“ or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sectors, is pleased to announce new orders for its proprietary Membrane Electrode Assemblies (“MEAs”) by Safran Power Units, a leader in auxiliary power systems and turbojet engines. The MEAs are based on Advent’s proprietary high temperature-proton exchange membrane technology (“HT-PEM”). The supply of Advent’s MEAs started in the first quarter of 2022, and deliveries are expected to continue through the second quarter of 2022. The MEAs will support Safran Power Units’ R&D efforts.

HT-PEM technology has applications across multiple industries because it:

can operate with almost any low-carbon or zero-carbon fuel,

enables more efficient heat management versus low temperature-PEM (“LT-PEM”), where the former is more adapted for applications such as heavy-duty automotive and aviation, and

can withstand extreme temperatures, pollution, and humidity, leading to a longer lifetime and lower total cost of ownership versus LT-PEM. ​

Safran Power Units constantly innovates and develops new power unit solutions, featuring higher performances with lower environmental footprint and operating costs, relying on its expertise in hybridization and fuel cells. Safran Power Units has been a long-term customer of Advent, having tested and deployed the Company’s state-of-the-art MEAs in a variety of applications in the past.

Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are delighted about our long-term collaboration with Safran Power Units, as well as the continuous trust they have with our MEAs over the past years. The HT-PEM technology is particularly suitable for aviation and aerospace industry applications because they require heavy-duty resilience with lightweight, high-power performance.”

MEAs form the heart of the fuel cell, and their performance determines the lifetime, efficiency, weight, and to a large extent, the cost of the end electrochemistry products. Due to their high temperature of operation between 120 °C to 200 °C, Advent’s MEAs can work with impure hydrogen, which can be reformed on-board from methanol, natural gas, and other renewable fuels.

Advent is also developing a new, enhanced MEA (“Advent MEA”) in collaboration with the US Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory, and National Renewable Energy Laboratory within the framework of the L’Innovator program. The new Advent MEA is expected to redefine the MEA market globally and further validate Advent’s leading position in the electrochemistry components business.

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in California, Greece, Denmark, Germany, and the Philippines. With more than 100 patents issued and licensed for its fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions – offering a flexible “Any Fuel. Anywhere.” option for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.+Advent.energy.

About Safran Power Units:

Safran Power Units designs and manufactures auxiliary power units (APU) and starting systems for civil and military aircraft, as well as turbojet engines for missiles and target drones. It is a world leader in its market, with over 21,000 systems delivered worldwide, since its creation in 1961. Safran Power Units is also Safran’s center of excellence in the domain of fuel cells.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement.

