Penn National Gaming to Report First Quarter Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 5

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) announced today that it will release its 2022 first quarter financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 5, 2022 followed by a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 212/231-2939; please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call at www.pngaming.com; allow 15 minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors. A replay of the call can be accessed for thirty days at www.pngaming.com.

