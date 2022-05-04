Primaris REIT Announces Financial Results Release Date, Webcast, Conference Call and April Distribution

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust(“Primaris” or the “Trust”) (TSX: PMZ.UN) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after the market closes. Senior leadership will be hosting a conference call, webcast and presentation on May 4, 2022.

Conference Call:

Date: Wednesday May 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (ET) Dial: For Canada please dial: 1-833-950-0062 For International please dial: 1-929-526-1599 Passcode: 439910

Webcast:

Link: Please go to the Investor Relations section on Primaris’ website or click here.

The call will be accessible for replay until May 18, 2022, by dialing 1-226-828-7578 with access code 420038, or on the Investor Relations section of the website.

Distribution:

Primaris also announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a distribution of $0.0667 per unit for the month of April, 2022, representing $0.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on May 16, 2022 to unitholders of record on April 29, 2022.

About Primaris REIT

Primaris is Canada’s only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in dominant enclosed shopping centres in growing markets. The portfolio totals 11.5 million square feet and is valued at approximately $3.2 billion at Primaris’ share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform. Primaris is very well-capitalized and is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities at an extraordinary moment in the evolution of the Canadian retail property landscape.

