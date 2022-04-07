Exxe Launching New Audits, Asset Monetization, and Revenue Growth Initiatives

Exxe is identifying the first asset to be audited in the coming months with the goal of asset sale/spin-off

The company's private equity assets are being prepared for future audits, co-funding, spin-off

Fintech and digital businesses set for major activity, revenue growth in 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), ("Exxe" or the "Company") a diversified fintech company, is pleased to announce that it has embarked on a series of initiatives designed to grow revenue and increase overall company asset and shareholder value. The three initiatives include audit, asset monetization, and a new economy revenue growth. Exxe believes that these moves may enable exits in the form of co-funding and spin-offs this year, along with greater fintech and digital communities' market penetration and revenue growth.

Audit

Exxe management has elected to begin the audit process on a single asset from its portfolio. Auditor selection should commence next quarter with the completion in the next few months. The process' conclusion may lead to a divestiture or spin-off opportunity thereby monetizing the underlying asset(s). Even before a post-audit event occurs, Exxe may begin another asset/business audit in the same industry, since the process is replicable. Once monetized, Exxe is free to utilize the funds for attractive and accretive new deals.

Diversified Asset Monetization

Management is also identifying auditable private equity assets for future audits and a more streamlined corporate structure for potential limited partners. Exxe's objective is to foster revenue and asset growth for these and future businesses via co-funding opportunities for institutions or high-net-worth individuals who wish to have an active or passive participatory role. As a result, management is well-positioned to grow its most promising businesses and divest or spin-off of non-core assets.

Multi-Thread Revenue Model

Exxe Group's unique business model has been to blend digital and physical assets and to seek multiple ways to monetize them. Since the introduction of The Metaverse Initiative, our goal has been to build new revenue streams as well as transform some of the traditional private equity assets to aim to generate revenues in the new economy utilizing our 1Myle Swaps platform for transactions processing and Web3 Integration. For example, Daskonzept Group designs spaces and high-end furniture that already has an established decades track record and demand in the real world and it is working on developing NFTs aiming to utilize them as a simultaneous development of luxury products and design spaces in the metaverse and a physical world. 1 Myle Swap will flawlessly handle transactions making AXXA one of the first companies to achieve a triple threat monetization for maximized profits.

Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, Exxe Group CEO, stated, "This groundbreaking approach can put us ahead of our competitors maximizing revenue and profits in multiple ways. AXXA's accelerating its pace to bring significant value to its shareholders through the adoption of a disruptive and industry-changing business model as well as future audits, co-funding, and spin-offs which could generate tremendous value to our shareholders"

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group is a diversified fintech corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: private equity, real estate, sustainable technology, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise.

For additional information please visit the Company's

Website: http://www.exxegroup.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/exxegroup

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

CONTACT: Exxe Group IR: [email protected]

SOURCE: Exxe Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/696558/Exxe-Launching-New-Audits-Asset-Monetization-and-Revenue-Growth-Initiatives



