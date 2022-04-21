GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFPI

www.ufpi.com

Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2022

Hosted by:

Matthew J. Missad, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Cole, Chief Financial Officer

Press Release

Thursday, April 21, 2022 (after market)

Conference Call

Thursday, April 21, 2022

4:30 p.m. ET

* Webcast of Conference Call *

www.ufpi.com

Click on Investor Relations, then Webcast

U.S. dial-in number: 866-518-4547

International dial-in: 213-660-0879

Chairperson: Matthew J. Missad

Conference ID

4287318

Conference Call Replay (Encore) available through Saturday, April 23, 2022

855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406

For more information, please contact:

Dick Gauthier, Vice President of Communication and Investor Relations, 616-365-1555



