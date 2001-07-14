STORE Capital to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022

STORE+Capital+Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held the next day at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 855-656-0920 (domestic) and 412-542-4168 (international)

Conference call replay available through May 19, 2022: 877-344-7529 (domestic) and 412-317-0088 (international) with access code 6429704

Live and archived webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fir.storecapital.com%2Fnews-results%2Fwebcasts%2Fdefault.aspx

Participants can pre-register for the conference call to expedite entry into the call and avoid the need to speak to an operator. To pre-register, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com%2Fsreg%2F10165258%2Ff22dc34d08and enter your contact information any time prior to the start of the call on May 5, 2022. You will then receive a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is a leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,850 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005974/en/