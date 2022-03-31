Founders Capital Management Buys Shell PLC, Shell PLC

For the details of Founders Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Founders Capital Management
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,348 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,769 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,309 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 101,785 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio.
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 11,498 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio.
Founders Capital Management initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $781 and $1118.6, with an estimated average price of $952.72. The stock is now traded at around $1060.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Shell PLC (SHEL1)
Founders Capital Management initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $781 and $1118.6, with an estimated average price of $952.72. The stock is now traded at around $1060.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2022-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Founders Capital Management. Also check out:
1. Founders Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Founders Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Founders Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Founders Capital Management keeps buying