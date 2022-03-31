Founders Capital Management Buys Shell PLC, Shell PLC

New Purchases: SHEL1, SHEL1,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Shell PLC, Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Capital Management. As of 2022Q1, Founders Capital Management owns 317 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,348 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,769 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,309 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 101,785 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 11,498 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio.

Founders Capital Management initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $781 and $1118.6, with an estimated average price of $952.72. The stock is now traded at around $1060.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

