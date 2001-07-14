Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Declares April 2022 Distribution

On April 8, 2022, Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (the “Fund” or “DMA”), a closed-end fund traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DMA, today declared a distribution of $0.0599 per share for the month of April 2022. The record date for the distribution is April 19, 2022, and the payable date is April 29, 2022. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on April 18, 2022.

Pursuant to the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRP”), unless the registered owner of the Fund’s Common Shares elects otherwise by contacting the Fund’s plan agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (“AST”), all dividends declared on the Common Shares will be automatically reinvested in additional Common Shares by AST. Common Shareholders who elect not to participate in the DRP will receive all dividends and other distributions in cash paid by check mailed directly to the shareholder of record. Shareholders may obtain more information on the shareholder services offered to the Fund by calling AST at the Fund's dedicated toll free number 800-591-8238.

A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, or return of capital. As required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice will be distributed to shareholders in the event that a portion of a monthly distribution is derived from sources other than undistributed net investment income. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of these distributions will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during its fiscal year and will be made after the Fund’s year end. The Fund will send to investors a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will define how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. For further information regarding the Fund’s distributions, please visit www.destracapital.com.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE: DMA) is a core alternative solution that seeks to achieve long-term performance non-correlated to the broad stock and bond markets. It invests primarily in alternative strategies and asset classes including real estate, direct private equity, alternative credit, commodities, and hedge strategies.

Destra Capital Advisors LLC, based in Bozeman, MT, serves as Investment Adviser and Secondary Market Servicing agent to the Fund. Validus Growth Investors serves as the Investment Sub-Adviser to the Fund.

Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

Information regarding the Fund and Destra Capital Advisors can be found at www.destracapital.com%2Fstrategies%2Fdestra-multi-alternative-fund.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors LLC, the Fund’s marketing, and investor support services agent, at [email protected] or call (877) 855-3434 if you have any questions regarding DMA.

