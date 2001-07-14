Sinclair Broadcast Group Names Greg Conner Vice President/General Manager WGXA in Macon, GA

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced Greg Conner, currently Vice President/General Manager of WACH (FOX) in Columbia, SC and WFXL (FOX) in Albany, GA, will add oversight of WGXA (FOX) in Macon, GA to his responsibilities.

Conner, who has worked for Sinclair for over 20 years, has held several leadership roles across the company, including General Manager of Sinclair’s Greensboro/Winston-Salem, NC operations, Director of Sales in Las Vegas, and Local Sales Manager for Asheville, NC and Greenville, SC. He began his career with Sinclair as an Account Executive in Asheville.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast said, “For the last 21 years, Greg has been a valuable asset to Sinclair, successfully leading several stations, developing top-notch teams and building strong client and community relationships. We are excited for him to bring those skills to Macon.”

“Throughout my career, I have found that hard work, dedication and delivering results has consistently led to amazing opportunities, especially with a company like Sinclair,” commented Conner. “I love having the opportunity to work with great teammates and clients and adding WGXA to my list of responsibilities will give me more opportunities to do so. I am excited to be joining the WGXA team, helping to lead them in their future successes.”

Conner holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Flight Technology from Florida Institute of Technology.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at+www.sbgi.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220408005324/en/