Invitation to CTT Systems AB's (publ.) Presentation of the Interim Report for Q1 2022

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / CTT Systems AB (

CTT Systems' Interim Report for Q1 2022 will be published on April 29 2022, at 08.00 (CET).

  • The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CET). The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO.
  • To participate in the webcast, please dial in a few minutes before the meeting starts by using one of the following numbers:
    SE: +46 850 558 354
    UK: +44 333 300 9270
    US: +1 631 913 1422, PIN US: 28 739 511#
  • The webcast can be followed via the link https://tv.streamfabriken.com/ctt-systems-q1-2022. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information:

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email [email protected]

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: [email protected]

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

Invitation to CTT Systems AB's (publ.) presentation of the Interim Report for Q1 2022

