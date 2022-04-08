Yuka Group Inc. Closes Q1 with Massive Revenue in Purchase Orders

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Yuka E-Commerce ("YUKA") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yuka Group, Inc. ("the Company") which just ended Q1 surpassing projections with sales from all product categories ranging from Beauty, Home, Tech, & More!

Yuka has rapidly expanded its portfolio thus far in 2022 with the addition of new on boarded brands such as: Nuovaluce Beauty, Enjjoy CBD, Amore Paris, Miyo Scents, & More.

"We have the capability to work with only the best and most well-known brands which keeps us as the lead for our buyers specific demands for best-selling or high potential goods currently in the market." said Meir Avitan, President of Yuka Group Inc. "Finishing off the last week of Q1, our team has managed to secure over $100K+ in new purchase orders for Home Shopping Networks in a span of one week." He added. "With the addition of these new brands, our audience range has exponentially increased."

Amongst most recent purchase orders includes Nuovaluce Beauty which features an FDA Cleared Anti-Aging Micro current & Red Light Therapy Device Set with Premium Conductive Gel which is scheduled to go on-air late April. "Televised Placement has consistently become the pivotal component to our business strategy in order to surpass set sales goals. With that being said, we have grown in other areas of our business as well with the platforms we have been consistently partnered with for the past 10 years such as: Groupon, Nordstrom, Rue Gilt, Zulily, Saks, and many more. The CBD category continues stand at the forefront of our revenue grossing over $540,000 in sales year to date."

