Atwater Malick LLC Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Chubb, Corteva Inc, Sells Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, CarMax Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Chubb, Corteva Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, sells Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, CarMax Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atwater Malick LLC. As of 2022Q1, Atwater Malick LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 95,562 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 31,520 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,620 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 88,142 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85% Waste Management Inc (WM) - 59,065 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.07 and $106.15, with an estimated average price of $104.49. The stock is now traded at around $103.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,492 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $191.44 and $217.78, with an estimated average price of $203.13. The stock is now traded at around $216.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.44 and $59.79, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $59.589100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,729 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Surgalign Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.3 and $0.87, with an estimated average price of $0.51. The stock is now traded at around $0.265300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atwater Malick LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8. The stock is now traded at around $300.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 993 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atwater Malick LLC added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $99.59 and $107.96, with an estimated average price of $103.1. The stock is now traded at around $109.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,030 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Atwater Malick LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $25.71 and $29.14, with an estimated average price of $27.32.

Atwater Malick LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $99.29 and $140.66, with an estimated average price of $117.35.

Atwater Malick LLC sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $96.48 and $127.01, with an estimated average price of $107.63.

Atwater Malick LLC sold out a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.96 and $62.01, with an estimated average price of $60.01.