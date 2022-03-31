Atwater Malick LLC Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Chubb, Corteva Inc, Sells Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, CarMax Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

- New Purchases: STIP, CB, CTVA, SRGA,
- Added Positions: VZ, CMCSA, MCD, DIS, DEO, INTC, DGX, CMI, NVO, LOW, JNJ, GS, WMT, UPS, AOS, PFE, ACN, KO, CAT, CNI, CVS, GOOGL, WM, TIP, MSFT, HDV, PEP, IBDO, IBDQ, IBDR, IBMM, IBMN, IBDP,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, ACWI, XOM, FITB, NVDA,
- Sold Out: DFAC, KMX, TSM, CMF,
These are the top 5 holdings of Atwater Malick LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 95,562 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 31,520 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,620 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 88,142 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
- Waste Management Inc (WM) - 59,065 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.07 and $106.15, with an estimated average price of $104.49. The stock is now traded at around $103.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,492 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $191.44 and $217.78, with an estimated average price of $203.13. The stock is now traded at around $216.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.44 and $59.79, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $59.589100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,729 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Surgalign Holdings Inc (SRGA)
Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Surgalign Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.3 and $0.87, with an estimated average price of $0.51. The stock is now traded at around $0.265300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Atwater Malick LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8. The stock is now traded at around $300.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 993 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Atwater Malick LLC added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $99.59 and $107.96, with an estimated average price of $103.1. The stock is now traded at around $109.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,030 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Atwater Malick LLC sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $25.71 and $29.14, with an estimated average price of $27.32.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Atwater Malick LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $99.29 and $140.66, with an estimated average price of $117.35.Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Atwater Malick LLC sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $96.48 and $127.01, with an estimated average price of $107.63.Sold Out: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)
Atwater Malick LLC sold out a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.96 and $62.01, with an estimated average price of $60.01.
