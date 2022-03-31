Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Kopion Asset Management, LLC Buys Magnite Inc, Simulations Plus Inc, Sells ACI Worldwide Inc, Hexcel Corp

Investment company Kopion Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Magnite Inc, Simulations Plus Inc, sells ACI Worldwide Inc, Hexcel Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kopion Asset Management, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Kopion Asset Management, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Kopion Asset Management, LLC
  1. TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) - 1,270,264 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22%
  2. II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 129,905 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.82%
  3. Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 190,628 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.29%
  4. National Instruments Corp (NATI) - 218,531 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.08%
  5. BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 225,730 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.80%
Added: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 37.76%. The purchase prices were between $10.53 and $17.83, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $12.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 620,244 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)

Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Simulations Plus Inc by 248.87%. The purchase prices were between $36.56 and $50.98, with an estimated average price of $42.94. The stock is now traded at around $48.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 60,460 shares as of 2022-03-31.



