Kopion Asset Management, LLC Buys Magnite Inc, Simulations Plus Inc, Sells ACI Worldwide Inc, Hexcel Corp

MGNI, SLP, BWA, FTI, VRNS, Reduced Positions: ACIW, HXL, DEN, IIVI, TNC, NATI, PCOM, MIXT, PRO, ANSS, CGNX, TYL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Magnite Inc, Simulations Plus Inc, sells ACI Worldwide Inc, Hexcel Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kopion Asset Management, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Kopion Asset Management, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) - 1,270,264 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22% II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 129,905 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.82% Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 190,628 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.29% National Instruments Corp (NATI) - 218,531 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.08% BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 225,730 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.80%

Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 37.76%. The purchase prices were between $10.53 and $17.83, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $12.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 620,244 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Simulations Plus Inc by 248.87%. The purchase prices were between $36.56 and $50.98, with an estimated average price of $42.94. The stock is now traded at around $48.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 60,460 shares as of 2022-03-31.