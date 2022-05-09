ProAssurance Corporation Announces Dates for First Quarter 2022 Results Release and Conference Call

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) will report results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the close of normal New+York+Stock+Exchange trading on Monday, May 9, 2022.

ProAssurance will conduct a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 to discuss the results, and other items of interest to investors participating in the call. US-based investors are invited to participate by phone by dialing either (844) 200-6205 (toll free) or (646) 904-5544 (local), and international investors may dial +1 (929) 526-1599. The access code for all attendees is 228317. The conference call will also be webcast through the Investor Relations section of ProAssurance.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available through at least Tuesday, May 17, 2022 using access code 315312. Investors in the United States may dial either (866) 813-9403 (toll free), and international investors may dial +44 (204) 525-0658. A replay will be available through at least May 10, 2023 at ProAssurance.com.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance+Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers’ compensation insurance. ProAssurance Group is rated %26ldquo%3BA%26rdquo%3B+%28Excellent%29+by+AM+Best; NORCAL Group is rated %26ldquo%3BA-%26rdquo%3B+%28Excellent%29+by+AM+Best. ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated %26ldquo%3BA-%26rdquo%3B+%28Strong%29+by+Fitch+Ratings.

For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry-leading suite of products and services, cutting-edge risk management and practice enhancement programs, follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn.

