Clarius Group, LLC Buys Shell PLC, Shell PLC

- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 366,051 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio.
- PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 1,379,613 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,452 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio.
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 1,015,419 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio.
- Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 1,021,552 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.
Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $781 and $1118.6, with an estimated average price of $952.72. The stock is now traded at around $1060.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,904 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Shell PLC (SHEL1)
