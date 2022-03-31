Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Clarius Group, LLC Buys Shell PLC, Shell PLC

50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clarius Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Shell PLC, Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarius Group, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Clarius Group, LLC owns 494 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clarius Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarius+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clarius Group, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 366,051 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio.
  2. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 1,379,613 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,452 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio.
  4. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 1,015,419 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio.
  5. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 1,021,552 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Shell PLC (SHEL1)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $781 and $1118.6, with an estimated average price of $952.72. The stock is now traded at around $1060.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,904 shares as of 2022-03-31.

