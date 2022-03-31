Clarius Group, LLC Buys Shell PLC, Shell PLC

New Purchases: SHEL1, SHEL1,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Shell PLC, Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarius Group, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Clarius Group, LLC owns 494 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clarius Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarius+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 366,051 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 1,379,613 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,452 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 1,015,419 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 1,021,552 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $781 and $1118.6, with an estimated average price of $952.72. The stock is now traded at around $1060.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,904 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $781 and $1118.6, with an estimated average price of $952.72. The stock is now traded at around $1060.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,904 shares as of 2022-03-31.