ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2022 on May 2, 2022

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that it will publish financial results for the first quarter 2022 following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, May 2, 2022. The news release and any accompanying materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of ZoomInfo’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.zoominfo.com%2F.

On that day, ZoomInfo management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review financial results.

What: ZoomInfo First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call When: Monday, May 2, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT Live webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fir.zoominfo.com%2F Live Call: +1-833-519-1261 (U.S.) + 1-914-800-3834 (International) Conference ID: 6499165

Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the call will be available for one year on ZoomInfo’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.zoominfo.com%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005022/en/