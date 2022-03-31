Sage Capital Advisors,llc Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Sells Cardinal Health Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, AbbVie Inc

New Purchases: STIP, SPTL, DNOV, SCHP, SNA, DBA, VBR, VTIP, CSQ, FOLD, AWP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July, sells Cardinal Health Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, AbbVie Inc, McCormick Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Capital Advisors,llc. As of 2022Q1, Sage Capital Advisors,llc owns 107 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,591 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% 3M Co (MMM) - 85,969 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,829 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 112,965 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Kellogg Co (K) - 115,705 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.07 and $106.15, with an estimated average price of $104.49. The stock is now traded at around $103.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,803 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.76 and $40.95, with an estimated average price of $39.27. The stock is now traded at around $35.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,510 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe. The purchase prices were between $33.37 and $35.43, with an estimated average price of $34.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,232 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.55 and $62.71, with an estimated average price of $60.94. The stock is now traded at around $59.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,542 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $202 and $220.89, with an estimated average price of $211.18. The stock is now traded at around $211.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.67 and $22.25, with an estimated average price of $20.96. The stock is now traded at around $22.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 167.15%. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $110.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 23,528 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July by 125.24%. The purchase prices were between $34.13 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.882400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 22,833 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 86.96%. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $52.76, with an estimated average price of $47.34. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,750 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp by 57.41%. The purchase prices were between $7 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $7.69. The stock is now traded at around $7.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,710 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc by 23.66%. The purchase prices were between $12.98 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 31,258 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $50.56 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $53.56.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond . The sale prices were between $55.18 and $58.09, with an estimated average price of $56.44.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Global X SuperDividend ETF. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.69.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $31.06 and $60.96, with an estimated average price of $44.01.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $43.73 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $46.65.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $128.3 and $168.44, with an estimated average price of $147.84.